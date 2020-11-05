Harold R. "Buddy" Bouvier, Jr., 63
WORCESTER - Harold R. "Buddy" Bouvier, Jr., 63 of Worcester, passed away on Monday, November 2, 2020 at UMass Medical Center after a brief illness.
Buddy was born in Worcester, a son of the late Harold R. and Phyllis (Gallicchio) Bouvier, Sr. and where he graduated from North High School, Class of 1975. He worked as an oil burner technician most of his life, most recently for UMass Medical Center, Memorial Campus. Buddy previously co-owned Johnson & Bouvier Company. He was an avid motorcycle enthusiast, loved his family and enjoyed watching and attending wrestling matches with his children.
Buddy is best remembered by his gentle nature and selfless acts of kindness. He was always available to offer a helping hand to anyone that needed it.
Buddy is survived by his son, William M. Bouvier and his wife Kristen McCarthy Bouvier of Medford; his daughter, Emily Rose Bouvier of Florence, MA; former wife and the mother of his children, Ann Marie Berthiaume of Worcester; two sisters, Rosemarie Gentile and her husband Wayne, Sr. of Worcester and Susan Zinkus and her husband George, Jr. of Rutland; several nieces and nephews and many dear friends. He is predeceased by his brother Robert A. Bouvier.
A Memorial Service for Buddy will be held on Monday, November 9, 2020 at 11:00 am in Our Lady of Loreto Church, 37 Massasoit Rd., Worcester. Calling hours will be from 10:00 am to 11:00 am in Our Lady of Loreto Church prior to the memorial service.
In accordance with current health regulations, social distancing practices and the use of a face mask will be required at the church.
For Buddy's family and friends that are unable to attend the memorial service, it will be live streamed by visiting www.mercadantefuneral.com
and clicking live services at the top of the browser. MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St., Worcester is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, kindly consider making memorial contributions to: Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation by mail to JDRF, PO Box 37920, Boone, IA. 50037-0920 or online at www.jdrf.org