Harold S. "Dub" Doane, Jr., 73
NORTH BROOKFIELD - Harold S. "Dub" Doane, Jr., 73, left this life on March 14, 2020 at the Rose Monahan Hospice in Worcester with his wife by his side.
Dub was born in Worcester on June 14, 1946, son of the late Harold S. Doane, Sr. and Evelyn (Bray) Doane of Spencer. He lived in Spencer most of his life and moved to West Brookfield in 2002. Dub served in the US Army from 1966 to 1970, and was a Vietnam Veteran. He graduated from David Prouty High School in 1964 and received his Bachelor Degree from Clark University. Dub retired from the TJX warehouse in Worcester in 2018 after almost 30 years.
Dub leaves behind his wife and partner of 48 years, Ann Toomey-Doane, his sister in law, Dawn Toomey of North Brookfield, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, close friends and his beloved cats, Sophie and Lily. He also is survived by his stepsister, Marion LaPierre of CT and predeceased by his stepbrother Raymond Ives and stepmother Emelda (Desrosiers) Doane.
Dub enjoyed walking, reading, (especially history, philosophy and religion) wildlife, old movies and his many trips to Cape Cod. He was a big fan of the Red Sox and loved music, especially from the 1950's and 1960's eras, but also folk music and classical, especially harp music. He had a razor sharp memory and kept us entertained with his quirky sense of humor. He was well loved and will be deeply missed.
At his request there will be no formal calling hours. A graveside service and celebration of Life will be held at a later date to be announced.The family is grateful for the compassionate and skilled care he received at the end of his life by the Rose Monahan Hospice team.
Donations in his name can be sent to the West Brookfield Rescue Squad, 18 R West Main Street, West Brookfield, MA 01585, or the Best Friends Animal Society, 5001 Angel Canyon Road, PO Box 567, Kanab, Utah 84741-0567. Pillsbury Funeral Home, 44 Gilbert St., North Brookfield is handling arrangements.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 16 to Mar. 18, 2020