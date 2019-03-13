|
Harold F. Gamarsh
Gardner - Harold F. Gamarsh, 79, of Gardner, formerly of Clinton, died peacefully Thursday, February 28, 2019 in Heywood Hospital of Gardner.
Born in Clinton on May 1, 1939, he was the son of the late Harold V. and Rose Mary (Schoepfer) Gamarsh. Harold graduated from Clinton High School with the Class of 1956. He attended Worcester Polytech Institute, and later received his Bachelor's Degree from Northeastern University of Boston. He was a member of the Elk's Lodge #2434 of Clinton.
He was a United States Vietnam War Coast Guard Veteran, who served from 1957 through 1961.
Harold leaves his wife of 18 years, Eleanor (Young) Gamarsh of Gardner; sons, James Gamarsh and Michael Gamarsh; daughters, Christine Gamarsh and Nicole Hovey; stepson, Eric Johansson; stepdaughter, Marcia Johansson; sisters, Barbara Ricker, Rose Ann Ricker and Victoria Smith; several grandchildren; one great-grandchild; several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his brother, Merrill Gamarsh.
Funeral Services and burial in the Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 111 Glenallen Street, Winchendon will be held in the Spring and announced at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to a .
Boucher Funeral Home, Inc., 110 Nichols Street, Gardner is handling the arrangements.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2019