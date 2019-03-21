|
|
Harold J. Gionet, 95
AUBURN - Harold J. Gionet, of Auburn died peacefully on Thursday, March 21, 2019, with his loving family at his side, at the age of 95.
Harold was born in Shirley MA, the son of Joseph and Agnes (Landry) Gionet. He graduated from Worcester Boys Trade School and later enlisted in the United States Army and served in World War II. Harold, upon his return began his own company, "H. J. Gionet Construction Co., Inc.", and worked in construction until his retirement. In addition, he was the president and CEO of the family owned Connecticut Cordage Company.
He married Helen Gray on September 22, 1947 with whom he shared 54 wonderful years in marriage before her death in 2001. Together they settled in Auburn and raised their family. A hard worker, Harold also enjoyed dancing, spending time with his friends, and summer sports and boating at their lake house. An active community member who will be remembered for his great sense of humor, Harold was a member of the Chester P. Tuttle Post 279 in Auburn, the Auburn/Webster Elks Lodge #2118, and was a life time member of the Knights of Columbus in Auburn. He was most proud of having served under General Patton's Ghost Corps which received 5 major battle stars including the Battle of the Bulge.
He is survived by his children; Nancy Schubert and her husband Carl of Osprey, FL, Gayle Gionet of Charlton MA, Cheryl Gionet of Sunderland MA, Bonnie Scanlon and her husband Patrick of Grafton MA; grandchildren Ryan, Carlie, Robert, Nicole, Madeline, Xavier, Brendan, Liam, Kyle, Abigail; great grandchildren Cooper, Tucker, Katlin, Taryn; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his siblings Paul, Archie, Charlie, Lawrence, Mary, Martha, Ann, Joseph, Rev. Urbain, and predeceased by his late in life partner Joyce Plante.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Funeral Service on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 11:30 AM in the chapel of the BRITTON-WALLACE FUNERAL HOME, 91 Central Streel in Auburn. Visitation will begin at 9:30 AM. Burial will follow in Hillside Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Harold's memory may be made to, The Worcester Veterans Shelter.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2019