Harold Grahn
1941 - 2020
Harold L. Grahn, 79

Millbury - Harold L. "Harry" Grahn, 79, passed away Thursday, September 17 in the Lutheran Home of Worcester.

His wife of 44 years, Judith L. "Jude" (Wesson) Grahn passed away in 2015. He leaves his step-son, Scott D. Lorion and his wife, Pamela of Charlton; a niece and three nephews. Two brothers, Norman Grahn and Everett Grahn predeceased him. He was born in Worcester, son of Herman C. and Calla C. (Gustafson) Grahn.

Harry proudly served in the United States Marine Corp from 1959-1963. He went on to work for 32 years for Norton Company, before retiring. He was an active member of Emanuel Lutheran Church in Worcester and was a 32nd Degree Mason.

A Private Graveside Service will be held in Central Cemetery. Arrangements are in the care of Lindquist Fay Lundin Funeral Home, 36 Butler Street, Worcester.



Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sep. 18 to Sep. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Lindquist Lundin Funeral Home
36 Butler St
Worcester, MA 01607
(508) 755-3784
