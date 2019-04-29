|
|
Harold Hartmann, 88
Northbridge - Harold Hartmann died Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Beaumont Nursing and Skilled Rehab, with family by his side. He leaves his wife of 63 years, Alice (Harrington) Hartmann; three sons: Kurt and his wife Lorraine, of Whitinsville, Gary and his wife Susann, of Wilmington, DE, and Philip and his wife Jacquie, of Meriden, CT; 3 grandchildren: Craig, Heather, and Glen; 2 step grandchildren, Mandy and Bobby, and several great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his sister, Ethel Falk.
Mr. Hartmann was born January 11, 1931, in Yankton, SD, a son of Harold and Anna (Neilsen) Hartmann. He was raised in Connecticut, graduating from Southington Senior High School and the former Southington Agricultural College. In the early 1970's he attended night classes at Blackstone Valley Technical High School where he earned his electrician's license. A US Army veteran, he served in Germany.
While living in Putman, CT for many years, he worked for Connecticut Highway. After moving to Whitinsville in 1960, he worked as an electrician for Parker Manufacturing, in Worcester for 20 years, then Ball Foster in Milford. He briefly owned his own company, Corona Tool. He was a jack of all trades and a hard worker. He enjoyed flying and spending time outdoors.
In keeping with his wishes, services are private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to either the Northbridge Ambulance Fund, 192 Main St., Whitinsville, MA 01588, or to the , 309 Waverly Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. Carr Funeral Home, 24 Hill St., Whitinsville is assisting the family. To leave a condolence, please visit
www.carrfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2019