|
|
Harold P. Hubert, 81
Oxford - Harold P. Hubert, 81, died peacefully on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at St. Vincent Hospital in Worcester surrounded by his family. He is survived by his wife, Donna L. (Riani) Hubert of Oxford; six children, Deborah M. Chapman and her husband Mickey of Rutland, H. Paul Hubert III of Rutland, MaryAnne Gay and her husband Michael of Oxford, Dennis M. Hubert and his wife Danielle of Bradenton, FL, Carrie L. Doherty and her partner Jeffrey Baker of Oxford, and Tina M. Feld and her husband Andy of Keene, NH; a brother, George Hubert and his wife Amy of Worcester; 13 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, and several nephews and nieces. He was predeceased by a son, Wayne F. Hubert who died in 2010. He was born in Worcester, son of the late Harold P. and Sarah Marie (Bearne) Hubert, and lived in Oxford for 45 years. He served in the Massachusetts Army National Guard.
Mr. Hubert was a master mechanic for Ryder Truck in Auburn for over 20 years, retiring in 1996. He was a proud member of the Teamsters Local 170. He was an avid sports fan and loved the Red Sox and Patriots. He enjoyed gardening, tinkering with everything, working on his tractor, and especially loved fishing. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family.
Private services will be held at Paradis-Givner Funeral Home in Oxford.
paradisfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 16 to May 17, 2019