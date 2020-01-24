|
|
Harold James Smith "Smitty" at 83
Auburn -
Harold J. "Smitty" Smith, 83, of Auburn died peacefully but unexpectedly on Tuesday January 21, 2020 in St. Vincent Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Harold is survived by a son Kyle Joseph Smith and his long time companion Tabitha Gayle of Augusta Maine, his daughters Dana Marie Mauro and her husband John Mauro Jr. of Auburn, Leslie Ann Donahue and her husband Michael C. Donahue of Worcester, his long time companion of 27 years Beth Sachs, and a sister Margaret (Peg) Alexander of Ayer MA. Harold was the proud grandfather to Kayla Marie Rossetti, Krysta Lynn Rossetti both of Worcester, Nicholas John Mauro and Zachary Michael Mauro both of Auburn, and Emily Maureen Donahue of Worcester, and many nieces and nephews. Harold was predeceased by a son Tobin Michael Smith, a brother Raymond Smith, a sister Sally Freitus and his former wife Patricia Ann (DeLauretis) Smith.
Harold was born in Ayer Ma. Son of the late Thomas Dempster Smith and Mary (Bushnoe) Smith and came to Worcester many years ago. He was a graduate of Ayer High School in 1954 where he was captain of both the baseball and basketball teams. He joined the Marines shortly after graduation. From 1954-1957 He served his country proudly in the United States Marine Corps. After his service he attended and graduated from the Massachusetts College of Art in Boston, Ma. and worked many years as a Graphic Artist.
Harold enjoyed music, the beach, and spending time with his grandchildren. He was an avid sports fan especially the Boston Red Sox.
Harold's funeral service will be held on Tuesday January 28 at 6PM in the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL 370 Plantation St. A period of calling hours to honor and celebrate Harold's life will be held from 3PM to 6PM prior to the service. Interment will be held in the Woodlawn Cemetery in Ayer at the family's convenience. In lieu of Flowers contributions may be made to the 100 N. Parkway Worcester, MA. 01605 or act.alz.org or the P.O. Box 417005 Boston MA. 02241. Or americanstroke.org.To leave a message of condolence or share a special memory of Harold please visit his memorial site at mercadantefuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020