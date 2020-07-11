1/1
Harold Johnson
1927 - 2020
Harold E. Johnson, Jr., 92

AUBURN - Harold E. "Harry" Johnson, Jr., 92, longtime Auburn resident, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday July 8, 2020 at UMASS Memorial Medical Center.

Born in Worcester, to the late Harold E. Johnson, Sr. and Violet A. (Borggren) Johnson, Harry was brought up in Worcester until the age of 12, when the family moved to Auburn. He was a graduate of Auburn High School. After graduating high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and served during World War II, and then again during the Korean Conflict – being discharged honorably after each service.

Returning home, he met and married the love of his life, the late Marilyn L. (Bergstrom). The pair settled in Auburn to begin raising their family.

Always present in the Auburn community, Harry was most well-known for owning and operating Johnson's Milk and Cream for many years, after which he worked for over a decade as a custodian for Auburn High School, retiring in 1992.

Harry was a proud Mason with the Joel H. Prouty Lodge, as well as a member of the Chester P. Tuttle American Legion Post #279, for over fifty years. He was a faithful member of Bethel Lutheran Church.

Harry leaves his children, Stephen H. Johnson and his partner Tracy Legasey, and her son Zachary, all of Auburn, Debra A. Bouchard and her husband Jeff of Newnan, GA, Debbie Wilson and her husband Robert, and their daughter Jennifer of Leicester, and Jane Kay and her husband Douglas, and their daughters Aimee and Tiffany of the Brookfields; two grandchildren, Christopher F. Bouchard, and Nicholas J. Bouchard and his wife Kourtenay; two great-grandchildren, Josh and Andrew Bouchard, all of Newnan, GA; his siblings, Robert "Bob" Johnson, Sr. and his wife Jean of Zephyr Hills, FL, Stanley Johnson and his wife Ellen of Auburn, and Ron Stewart and his wife Lannie, and their son Ron Jr., all of Florida; as well as many nieces, nephews, friends, and cousins.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Bethel Lutheran Church, 90 Bryn Mawr Avenue, Auburn, MA 01501 (bethelauburnelca.org/e-donation/).

A calling hour will be held from 10:00 – 11:00 AM on Tuesday July 14, 2020 at the BRITTON - WALLACE FUNERAL HOME, 91 Central Street, Auburn, MA, where social distancing measures will be taken and masks will be required upon entry. Burial, with military honors, will be held privately and will be with his wife at Hillside Cemetery, Auburn. To leave a note of condolence for his family, please visit www.brittonfuneralhomes.com


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jul. 11 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Britton-Wallace Funeral Home
91 Central Street
Auburn, MA 01501
(508) 832-4420
