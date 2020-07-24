1/1
Harold Olson Jr.
1946 - 2020
Harold "Hal" Joseph Olson, Jr.

Summerville, SC - Harold "Hal" Joseph Olson, Jr.-loving husband, dad, and grampa-passed away on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at the age of 73 in South Carolina after a brief illness.

He was predeceased by his parents, Harold "Harry" Olson and Constance (Luperchio) Olson, and his sister Barbara Girard.

He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Susan (Blanchard) Olson; his daughter Bridget Wright, and her husband Jason, of Washington, DC; his daughter Amanda Olson, and her fiancé Jason Geren, of Golden, CO; his brother-in-law Roland Blanchard, of Palo Alto, CA; and grandchildren he adored, Abigail and Harrison "Harry" Wright and many nieces and nephews.

Hal was born on August 1, 1946, in Worcester, MA, and lived in Auburn, MA, where he raised his family. He graduated from South High School in 1964 and the University of Massachusetts. He joined the U.S. Air Force and served in Vietnam. He spent his career as a certified public accountant (pocket protectors and all) and had his own office in Auburn for many years. He retired to Summerville, SC, in 2012.

Hal loved sports-both watching and playing them - go Red Sox and Patriots. He was an avid golfer who loved teasing his golfing friends on the course and enjoying the 19th hole. He enjoyed coaching his daughters' sports in Auburn (never missing their games).

He loved traveling and taking road trips across the beautiful United States-"Go West young man, go West." He was a jokester with a wicked sense of humor, and he loved to be silly with his grandchildren. He will be greatly missed by family and friends.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Donations in his remembrance may be made to the National Parks Conservation Association, npca.org.


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jul. 24 to Jul. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

July 24, 2020
ATTENDED SOUTH WITH A GENUINE ALL AROUND GREAT GUY. ALWAYS SMILING , FUN TO BE AROUND, ONE OF THE " GOOD GUYS "
Don bowles
Classmate
July 24, 2020
Sue, I’m so sorry about your loss. Although I only met Hal a few times he was a warm and friendly guy, always smiling. I know you shared a wonderfully happy marriage. I can’t imagine the depth of loss you must feel. Take care ❤ Cousin Judy
Judy Fobes
Friend
July 24, 2020
I am so very sorry to hear of Hal’s passing. He was such a wonderful man and father and will be greatly missed. My thoughts and prayers are with Bridget and the entire family.
Shauna
Friend
July 24, 2020
Sue, we are so sorry to hear of Hal's passing. Please accept our sincere condolences. Love and prayers sent your way.
Deb
Friend
July 24, 2020
Hello Sue and Family, What to say about "Halzie"--a good friend, a gentle-man and someone who adored his family. He will always be in your hearts. My sincerest sympathy, Suellen (Spring) Milley xo
suellen milley
Classmate
