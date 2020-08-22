Harold J. Rondeau, 72Worcester - Harold J. Rondeau, 72, of Worcester died on Thursday, August 20th in UMass Memorial Medical Center – University Campus after a brief illness.Harry leaves behind his wife of 19 years and partner of 39 years Lisa E. (Benoit) Rondeau; his four children, Harold Rondeau Jr. of Leicester, Katherine Rondeau of Leicester, Shane Rondeau of South Carolina and Bobby Beards of Charlton; 7 brothers and sisters; his brother and sister in laws, Bobby Benoit and Gloria Draper of Charlton, Mary Benoit of Worcester and Debra Mossey of Brattleboro, VT; 7 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren and many nephews and nieces.Mr. Rondeau was born in Worcester, son of the late Philip G. Rondeau and Alfreda I. (Robbins) Moreau and is also predeceased by 6 brothers and sisters. Harry graduated from South High School and retired as a maintenance worker for the Spag's Supply Company and previously worked for Auburn Roofing Company for many years.Harry was a man that truly enjoyed to be with his family, especially the love of his life Lisa. He could often be found at a local lake or pond enjoying time fishing or just spending time in his home reading a good book. Harry was an excellent cook and a fan of his local New England sports teams.Private funeral services are under the direction of Alfred Roy & Sons Funeral Home 12 Hammond St. Worcester. Memorial contributions in memory of Harry may be made to the Worcester Animal Rescue League 139 Holden Street Worcester, MA 01606 as a way to recognize his love for animals.To sign his online guestbook or to share a memory of Harry, please visit