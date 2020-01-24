|
|
Harold J."Smitty" Smith at 83
Auburn - Harold J. "Smitty" Smith, 83, of Auburn died peacefully but unexpectedly on Tuesday January 21, 2020 in St. Vincent Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Calling hours for Harold will be held on Tuesday January 28, from 3PM to 6PM in the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL 370 Plantation St. A service will be held at the end of Calling hours at 6PM. A full obituary will be in Sundays Telegram.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, 2020