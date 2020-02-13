|
|
Harold Carl Stidsen, Jr.
Glendale, AZ - Harold Carl Stidsen Jr. (also known as H. Carl Stidsen) passed away peacefully on January 17 , 2017, at the home of his Daughter in Glendale, AZ. He was born in Worcester, MA on February 22, 1942 and lived in Worcester until 1964. He moved first to Washington D.C., where he met, courted and married his Wife, Hilda Mae Easter, of Stephen City, VA. The happy couple subsequently moved to Glendale, AZ near Phoenix, where they spent the remainder of their lives pursuing their careers and raising their Family.
Harold graduated from Classical High School Class of 1960 and attended the University of Massachusetts Class of 1964. After attending UMASS, he worked at several local banks in Worcester, first as a Teller, then into increasingly responsible positions. He continued his career in banking in Washington, D.C. and Phoenix, retiring from the Bank of America in 2004. He proudly served in the United States Army Reserve for 6 years. He was predeceased by his Parents, Harold C. and Agnes T. Stidsen, his brothers Robert H. and Ronald J. Stidsen and his Wife, Hilda Mae Stidsen. He leaves to mourn his passing his Brother, Carlton A. Stidsen of Tolland, CT, his Daughter, Virginia Victoria (Vikki) Pickett, of Glendale, AZ and his son, Eric V. Stidsen, of Pittsburgh, PA.
Harold (he preferred the name "H. Carl") was a strong and colorful personality whose hobbies included card playing, German and Civil War History, spending time with his Family, and exploring the unique places and deserts of the West. Upon his passing, he donated his body to science, subsequently being cremated. His cremains were initially retained by his Daughter, Vikki, who then entrusted them to his Brother Carlton for a few years. Harold will be interred at All Faiths Cemetery, Worcester, on Monday, February 17, 2020, following a brief Memorial Service at the All Faiths' Columbarium Structure at 11:00 a.m.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 13 to Feb. 15, 2020