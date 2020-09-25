1/1
Harold Tower
Harold W. Tower, 91

Grafton - Harold W. Tower, 91, passed away peacefully with family by his side on September 22, 2020 in West Greenwich, RI. His wife of 63 years, Anita (Bourassa) Tower passed away in 2015. Harold leaves his sons Robert Tower and his wife Melissa and Gerald Tower, his grandchildren Chad, Eric, Patrick and Rick and great-grandchildren Elle, Bennett and Emelia, and his sister-in-law Ivy Tower and her children. He was predeceased by his son Ronald Tower in 2004 and his brother Arthur Tower in 2012. Harold was born June 30, 1929 in New Brunswick, Canada, son of the late Ethel (Park) and Arthur Tower. Harold moved to the U.S. , to Boston, when he was 17. He was later joined by his family, moving to Worcester. Harold joined the U.S. Army and served during the Korean War, then settled in North Grafton in 1965 where he happily lived with his beloved wife Anita. Harold was a Union Carpenter by trade. Closer to home you could easily find him focused on woodworking projects and during the winter he was a fierce hockey fan that loved the Toronto Maple Leafs. All are welcome to gather with Harold's family Tuesday September 29th from 5pm to 7pm at Roney Funeral Home 152 Worcester St. N. Grafton MA 01536. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated Wednesday September 30th at 11:00am at St. Mary's Church 17 Waterville St. N. Grafton, MA 01536. He will then be laid to rest at Pine Grove Cemetery. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be followed at his calling hours and Funeral Mass. In lieu of flowers the family asks to provide a random act of kindness for a senior citizen, in his honor. A Book of Memories to share a special message with Harold's family is available online at:

www.RoneyFuneralHome.com


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sep. 25 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
29
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Roney Funeral Home
SEP
30
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
Funeral services provided by
Roney Funeral Home
152 Worcester Street
North Grafton, MA 01536
(508) 839-4491
