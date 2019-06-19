Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Harold J. Wallace, 84

"Wally"

Worcester - Harold J. "Wally" Wallace, 84, of Worcester, passed away on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at Memorial Hospital in Worcester.

Calling Hours will be on Monday, June 24, 2019 from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. in the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation Street, Worcester, departing at 10:45 a.m. in procession for an 11 a.m. Funeral Mass at Our Lady of Loreto Church, 33 Massasoit Road, Worcester.

Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from June 19 to June 20, 2019
