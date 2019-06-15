|
Harold J. Werre, 57
Worcester - Harold J. "Harry" Werre, 57 of Worcester, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 31, 2019 in St. Vincent Hospital.
Harold was born in Fitchburg son of the late Harold H. Werre on April 30, 1962. He was a graduate of North High School. Harold served our country in the United States Army and was honorably discharged in 1985. Harry lived most of his adult life in Florida, working as a tiling contractor. He was a jack of all trades and could build just about anything. His life was about building and creating, from tiling a bathroom or building a deck at someone's house. He loved watching the New England Patriots, Red Sox and was a die-hard Bruins fan. He enjoyed listening to music, Rock, and Blues being his preferred choice. Harry was well-loved by his family and will always be remembered for his quick wit, gracious smile, and loving spirit.
Harold is survived by his mother, Beverly R. Robidoux of Worcester; two sisters, Sharan A D'Alio and Cheryl M. Werre both of Worcester; a niece, Victoria and a nephew Zachary.
Funeral services and burial will be held privately. To send a message to the family or a special memory of Harry, please visit his guestbook at:
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from June 15 to June 16, 2019