Harold E. Woodrow, 94
WORCESTER - Harold E. Woodrow, age 94, of Worcester, Massachusetts, died Monday, February 24, 2020 surrounded by his family at home. Born August 1, 1925 in the British Mandate of Mesopotamia, he was the son of the late Levi Woodrow and Lily (Sergis) Woodrow. Harold is preceded in death by his sister Margaret.
He spent his earliest years in Baghdad and was then raised and educated in Christchurch, in the South of England. He served as a staff sergeant in the British Army, spending time overseas in North India/Pakistan, especially enjoying the breathtaking beauty of Kashmir. He earned his mechanical engineering degree from the Bournemouth College of Technology in 1950. The following year he emigrated to Canada where he entered the iron and steel industry working at Stelco in Hamilton, Ontario. In Montréal, he met Thérèse Lafleur whom he soon after married. His career brought him to Worcester in 1961, when he joined Morgan Construction Company (today Primetals Technologies) There he was always excited to collaborate on the design of new machinery and technology associated with high speed wire rod mills. He was either the recipient or co-recipient of more than 23 U.S. patents over a 35 year career.
In his spare time Harold played banjo and pursued his passion for traditional jazz performing with the Tuxedo Classic Jazz Band and later the Crescent Street Royal Society Orchestra. He loved undertaking precisely designed home improvement projects, and stayed active in these pursuits well into his nineties. He lived his final decades on the western shore of Lake Quinsigamond, enjoying sunrises, drinking coffee, listening to jazz and completing crossword puzzles with his family.
Harold is survived by his loving wife of many years, Thérèse (Lafleur) Woodrow; his son Edward and his wife Ying Woodrow of Kennesaw, Georgia; his daughter Valérie and her husband Dinesh Gopinath of Newton, Massachusetts; four grandchildren, Henry and Christina Woodrow, Asha and Rémy Gopinath; and many loving nieces and nephews in Canada and England. He cherished his niece Sally Avis and nephew Eddie White, both currently living in England.
The family would like to thank JHC Hospice for providing outstanding care in the final week of Harold's life. Harold wishes to spend eternity in the woods and among the seas. His ashes will be spread as such. There are no formal services planned at this time. His family will celebrate his life at a future date.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020