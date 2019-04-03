|
Harriet M. Therrien, 97
Grafton - Harriet M. Therrien, 97, died Sunday March 31, 2019 in Beaumont Nursing Home in Northbridge. She leaves three sons William and his wife Claudia of Mendon, David and his wife Nancy, Herbert (Terry) and a daughter, Kathleen Malmquist, all of Grafton. She leaves a brother Richard Cahill of Quincy, Ca; fourteen grandchildren, Christopher and Elizabeth Plante, Joel and Jon Therrien, Jenifer Langley, Michael and Laura Therrien, Rodney, Amy, Raymond, Matthew and Jaelyn Malmquist, and Farley Nishanian; nineteen great grandchildren, Kevin Therrien, Jacob, Noah and Emma Plante, Cora and Grayson Fessenden, Freya and Averon Langley, Alex, Bryan and Cayla Therrien, Jordan, Isaac and Canaan Therrien, Danielle Therrien, Cori, Ryan and Jessica Malmquist, Hope Lloyd, and many nieces and nephews. She is pre-deceased by her Husband of 75 years Herbert L. Therrien, and a daughter, Diane Plante.
She was born on January 1, 1922 (Daughter of John E. Cahill and Ida Koskela) in Framingham Massachusetts.
She graduated from the Hopkinton School System in 1939. After school she married and raised her family in Grafton. She worked as a nurse's aide for thirty plus years at a number of Nursing Homes, retiring in the early 1990's. She enjoyed camping, crafts, painting, gardening, and spending time with her family.
All are welcome to gather with Harriet's family Saturday April 6, 2019 from 9:30-11:00am at Roney Funeral Home 152 Worcester St. N. Grafton, MA 01536 followed by a prayer service at 11:00am in the funeral home. She will then be laid to rest at Riverside Cemetery in Grafton. A Book of Memories to share a favorite story or message of sympathy with her family is available online at:
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2019