Harris Gerard Obituary
Harris O. Gerard, 75

"Skip"

WORCESTER - Harris O. Gerard, "Skip", 75, of Worcester died Monday, May 4, 2020. He was born and raised in Leominster, son of George J. and Maria G. (Rocca) Arsenault.

Skip worked at Parker Metal Corporation as a machinist for many years and later at Cycles, Inc. in Sterling where he retired in 2017. He enjoyed fishing, ice fishing and camping with his family at their camp in Plymouth. Skip also enjoyed music, especially while spending time at Hampton Beach and listening to the concerts.

He will be dearly missed by his wife of 46 years, Donna C. (Chase) Gerard, three daughters, Angela J. Gerard of Worcester, Christine Morley of Leominster and Pamela Maki and her husband Scott of Fitchburg; his sister Georgann M. Arsenault of Leominster, three grandchildren, Tiffany Morley and Brianna Kukkula, both of Fitchburg and Logan O'Clair of Worcester and nephews and nieces.

Due to the current restrictions, Skip's family will have a Memorial Service at Quinsigamond United Methodist Church at a later time. The date and time will be published in the Telegram.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Quinsigamond United Methodist Church, 9 Stebbins Street, Worcester, MA 01607.

To place a message of condolence for Skip's family, please visit

www.lindquistlundin.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 6 to May 7, 2020
