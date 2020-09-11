1/1
Harris Gerard
Harris O. Gerard, 75

"Skip"

WORCESTER - Harris O. Gerard, "Skip", 75, of Worcester died Monday, May 4, 2020. He was born and raised in Leominster, son of George J. and Maria G. (Rocca) Arsenault.

Skip worked at Parker Metal Corporation as a machinist for many years and later at Cycles, Inc. in Sterling where he retired in 2017. He enjoyed fishing, ice fishing and camping with his family at their camp in Plymouth. Skip also enjoyed music, especially while spending time at Hampton Beach and listening to the concerts.

He will be dearly missed by his wife of 46 years, Donna C. (Chase) Gerard, three daughters, Angela J. Gerard of Worcester, Christine Morley of Leominster and Pamela Maki and her husband Scott of Fitchburg; his sister Georgann M. Arsenault of Leominster, three grandchildren, Tiffany Morley and Brianna Kukkula, both of Fitchburg and Logan O'Clair of Worcester and nephews and nieces.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, September 18th at Lindquist Fay Lundin Funeral Home, 36 Butler Street. Visiting hours are 9:30 am until 11:00 am immediately followed by a Funeral Service at 11:00 am. Interment of Ashes will follow at All Faith's Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Quinsigamond United Methodist Church, 9 Stebbins Street, Worcester, MA 01607

www.lindquistlundin.com



Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sep. 11 to Sep. 13, 2020.
