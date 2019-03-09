Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Nordgren Memorial Chapel
300 Lincoln Street
Worcester, MA 01605
508-852-2161
Harry Abrahamian


1925 - 2019
Harry Abrahamian Obituary
Harry Abrahamian, 93

Worcester - Harry Abrahamian, 93, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 in UMASS Memorial Medical Center. He leaves several close friends. He was predeceased by two brothers.

Harry was born in Worcester, son of the late Kaloust and Yeranouhi (Tchalikian) Abrahamian. He graduated High School and earned his Bachelors Degree from the University of South Carolina. He proudly served in the US Army during WWII and was a member of the 507th Parachute Infantry Regiment. He worked as a registered pharmacist for many years. He was a member of the Armenian Church of Our Saviour.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in The Armenian Church of Our Saviour, 87 Salisbury St. Worcester. Burial will follow in Hope Cemetery. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, donations in Harry's memory may be made to the Armenian Church of Our Saviour. To leave an online condolence message, please visit

Nordgrenmemorialchapel.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2019
