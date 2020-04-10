|
|
Harry R. Blaisdell, Jr.,78
EAST BROOKFIELD - Harry R. Blaisdell, Jr., 78, died Thursday, April 9th in UMASS Memorial Medical Center in Worcester after a long illness.
He leaves his wife of 58 years, Ann M. (Lennerton) Blaisdell, his son David W. Blaisdell and his partner Sandra Gregson of Spencer, his daughter Debra A. Ritzer and her partner Kenneth Murphy of Medford, his sister Eleanor Kraner and her husband David of Southbridge, his grandchildren Zachary Mahan of Medford and Gabriel Blaisdell of Spencer, and several nieces.
Born in Ware, he was the son of Harry R. and Marjorie (Hunter) Blaisdell, Sr. and later graduated from David Prouty High School in Spencer (Class of 1959) and Worcester State College earning Bachelor and Masters Degrees. He was a teacher in the Leicester School System for 39 years and substituted there for 10 years after his retirement.
Harry was an avid golfer. He played at Bay Path Golf Course for almost 50 years and ran several leagues during that time. He was an avid sports fan who loved the Patriots and New York Yankees.
Due to health restrictions at this time, private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date and at a time to be announced. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to D.P.H.S. Permanent Scholarship Fund, P. O. Box 172, Spencer, MA. 01562.
J.HENRI MORIN & SON FUNERAL HOME, 23 Maple Terr., Spencer is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020