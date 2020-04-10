Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
J.Henri Morin & Son Funeral Homes
23 Maple Terrace
Spencer, MA 01562
(508) 885-3992
Resources
More Obituaries for Harry Blaisdell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harry Blaisdell Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harry Blaisdell Jr. Obituary
Harry R. Blaisdell, Jr.,78

EAST BROOKFIELD - Harry R. Blaisdell, Jr., 78, died Thursday, April 9th in UMASS Memorial Medical Center in Worcester after a long illness.

He leaves his wife of 58 years, Ann M. (Lennerton) Blaisdell, his son David W. Blaisdell and his partner Sandra Gregson of Spencer, his daughter Debra A. Ritzer and her partner Kenneth Murphy of Medford, his sister Eleanor Kraner and her husband David of Southbridge, his grandchildren Zachary Mahan of Medford and Gabriel Blaisdell of Spencer, and several nieces.

Born in Ware, he was the son of Harry R. and Marjorie (Hunter) Blaisdell, Sr. and later graduated from David Prouty High School in Spencer (Class of 1959) and Worcester State College earning Bachelor and Masters Degrees. He was a teacher in the Leicester School System for 39 years and substituted there for 10 years after his retirement.

Harry was an avid golfer. He played at Bay Path Golf Course for almost 50 years and ran several leagues during that time. He was an avid sports fan who loved the Patriots and New York Yankees.

Due to health restrictions at this time, private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date and at a time to be announced. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to D.P.H.S. Permanent Scholarship Fund, P. O. Box 172, Spencer, MA. 01562.

J.HENRI MORIN & SON FUNERAL HOME, 23 Maple Terr., Spencer is assisting the family with arrangements.

www.morinfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J.Henri Morin & Son Funeral Homes
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -