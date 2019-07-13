|
Harry Thornton Burgess, Jr., 78
Sun City Center, FL - Harry T. Burgess, Jr. passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 10.
He is survived by his loving and patient wife, Carol Ann Burgess (Wiseman); son Harry T. Burgess III, daughters Carolyn (Christopher) Toucey, Joann (David) Sleeper, Kimberly (Keith) Cary; stepdaughters Elizabeth Kelley, Jennifer Smith, Stephanie Lashua, and their husbands; four grandchildren, eight step-grandchildren; sisters Susan Burgess and Joan Burgess.
Harry was born in Meriden, Connecticut and graduated from Norwich and Boston Universities. He practiced law for over 30 years in Worcester.
Harry was an avid athlete his entire life. He especially enjoyed racquetball, and the love of his life, softball. He was a life-long Giants and Yankees fan. Harry and Carol moved to Sun City Center, FL in 2005 so he could continue his softball career.
A private service and burial will take place at Massachusetts Veterans' Memorial Cemetery in Winchendon, MA. A memorial tribute is planned for the fall at the Sun City Center ball field.
Memorial donations may be made to Sun City Center Softball Club, 1009 South Pebble Beach Blvd., Sun City Center, FL 33573.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 13 to July 14, 2019