Harry Lazo

Harry J. Lazo, 74Southbridge - Harry J. Lazo, 74, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 7th, 2020 surrounded by his family at home.He leaves his children, Jason Lazo of Long Beach, CA, Adam Lazo and his wife Sarah of Henderson, NV and Victoria Lazo of Dudley; his granddaughter, Sophie Lazo; his longtime companion of 35 years, Laurie J. Dunleavy; his two stepchildren, Sean Dunleavy of Bennington, VT and Brian Dunleavy of St. Petersburg, FL; his two brothers, Kristi Lazo of Fairfax, VA and James Lazo of Southbridge; his former wife, Janice (Slota) Phillips of Maine; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his two brothers, Sammi Lazo and Michael Lazo. He was born in Southbridge the son of Dhosi and Elizabeth (Kota) Lazo. Harry graduated from Southbridge High School and attended Kilgore College. He proudly served his country in the US Army during the Vietnam War era.Harry was a longtime restaurant owner in Southbridge of Papa Lazo's, Tin Lizzy's Disco and Copper Penny restaurants for over 25 years. Harry operated the Dudley Golfing Range with his daughter for 16 years.He truly enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He took great pride in his community, coaching and sponsoring many athletic teams throughout the years. He will be greatly missed by his longtime Shih Tzu companions. Harry's passion as a chef, and his uncanny ability to offer his help made him uniquely special and loved.Calling hours for Harry will be held on Monday, Oct. 12th, from 4:00 to 7:00pm in the Daniel T. Morrill Funeral Home, 130 Hamilton St., Southbridge. His funeral service in the St. Nicholas Albanian Church, Southbridge, will be private due to Covid 19 capacity restrictions. Burial in Oak Ridge Cemetery, Southbridge, will be held at the convenience of the family.In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Nicholas Albanian Church, P.O Box 650, Southbridge, MA 01550 or to Second Chance Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 136, East Brookfield, MA 01515.