|
|
Harry G. Renaud, 76
Dudley - Harry G. Renaud, 76, of Filo Rd., passed away on Tuesday, May 21st, after a sudden illness.
He leaves his son, Steven L. Renaud and his wife Cathy of Southbridge; his daughter, Michelle Andujar and her husband Ramon of Dudley; his mother, Evelyn V. (Bartlett) Renaud; his two sisters, June E. Renaud of Southbridge and Yvonne G. Dalton of Southbridge; his five grandchildren, Steven H. Renaud of Saugus, Tiana Vallejo of Dudley, Joshua Andujar of Dudley, Brandon Renaud of Southbridge, and Alyssa Renaud of Southbridge; his two great grandchildren, Jovahnni Vallejo and Gabriel Vallejo; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother, Francis "Pete" Renaud and his sister, Diane L. Renaud. He was born in Southbridge the son of the late Francis X. Renaud.
Harry was a lens molder for the United Lens Co. in Southbridge for 38 years, retiring many years ago. He was a champion Candlepin bowler, competing until 1993 and appeared on the TV program Candlepins for Cash. Harry was also an avid mountain climber and climbed every 4,000 ft plus mountain in New England. He loved traveling and photography. He also enjoyed making bird houses. Most of all he truly had a great love for his family.
His funeral will be held on Friday, May 31st, from the Daniel T. Morrill Funeral Home, 130 Hamilton St., Southbridge, with a Mass at 10:00am in Notre Dame Church of the St. John Paul II Parish, 446 Main St., Southbridge. Burial will follow in New Notre Dame Cemetery, Southbridge. Calling hours in the funeral home will be held on Thursday, May 30th, from 6:00 to 8:00pm.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Crazy Horse Memorial Foundation, 12151 Avenue of the Chiefs, Crazy Horse, SD 57730-8900 or online at donate.crazyhorsememorial.org
www.morrillfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 22 to May 23, 2019