|
|
Harry P. Rogan
Auburn - Harry P. Rogan 93, formerly of Springbrook Road, died Sunday, April 5, 2020, at the Life Care Center of Auburn. He was predeceased by his wife of 48 years, Eunice J. (Anderson) Rogan of Auburn who died in 2001. He is survived by seven children, Patricia A. Rogan of Santee, CA, Michael Rogan and his wife Anne of Myrtle Beach, SC, William P. Rogan and his wife Sheila of Webster, Richard J. Rogan and his wife Laura of Auburn, Nancy E. Marcinkus and her husband Peter of Leicester; Daniel J. Rogan and his wife Marilee of Chandler, AZ, and Steven R. Rogan of Auburn; his daughter-in-law, Carole Rogan of Oxford; two brothers, James Rogan of Arlington, VA, and Paul J. Rogan of Fishers Island, NY; two sisters, Gail Garill of Pensacola, FL, and Mary Stather of Attleboro; seven grandchildren, Arthur, Ryan, Patrick, Ben, Conor, Kylie, and Andrea; and several nephews and nieces. He was predeceased by a son, David H. Rogan who died in 2003; two brothers, Bernard Rogan and Peter Rogan; and a sister, Ann Leger. He was born in Fishers Island, NY, son of the late Peter and Lina (Forster) Rogan, and lived in Auburn since 1959. He graduated from Fishers Island High School and Manhattan College. He was a U.S. Army veteran of World War II.
Mr. Rogan was a physical education teacher at Forest Grove Jr. High School in Worcester for over 40 years, retiring in 1989. He loved sports and coached football, baseball, and basketball for the school. He enjoyed spending summers on Fishers Island.
The family would like to thank the staff at the Life Care Center of Auburn for the exceptional care given to Harry during his time there.
Due to the gathering restrictions in Massachusetts, a funeral service followed by burial at Worcester County Memorial Park in Paxton will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Jimmy Fund, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284. Paradis-Givner Funeral Home in Oxford is directing the arrangements.
paradisfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 6 to Apr. 9, 2020