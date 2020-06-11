Harry Rogers

Harry H. Rogers, 79
Leominster - Harry H. Rogers, 79, of Leominster, died June 8, 2020, in HealthAlliance Clinton Hospital, Leominster.
He leaves his wife of 50 years, Charlene (Tresnak) Rogers, of Leominster; two sons, Charles Rogers of Leominster and Jeffrey Rogers and his wife Rae and their daughters Evelynn and Annebelle of Worcester; two brothers, Jerry Rogers of Mississippi and Keith Rogers of Florida, along with one sister RoseMarie Rowels of Florida.
He was predeceased by a brother, Ronald Rogers.
Wright-Roy Funeral Home, Inc. 109 West St., Leominster is directing arrangements which are incomplete at this time.
www.wrightroyfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.