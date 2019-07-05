|
Harry S. Surabian, 51
Worcester - Harry S. Surabian, 51, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 in St. Vincent's Hospital.
He leaves his mother Thomasine (Weagle) Surabian; a brother Marc Surabian; 2 sisters - Lisa Rogers and her husband Dana and Stacey Surabian all of Worcester; 3 adored nieces - Stephanie Katinas and her husband Richard of Rutland, Alyssa Rogers and Olivia DeMalia of Worcester and a grand nephew Kayden Katinas of Rutland; many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He was predeceased by his father Sarkis Surabian.
"Hatch," as he was affectionately known, was born in Worcester and graduated from Burncoat SR High School. He was a landscaper and worked in construction.
Harry was a gentle soul with a heart full of love for family and friends. He always had a smile and a kind word for everyone. He loved music and was an avid New England sports fan. Harry will live forever in our hearts and will be terribly missed by his brother Marc as their bond was unbreakable.
Harry was a member of the Armenian Church of Our Saviour. The family would like to thank Der Aved Terzian for all his care and compassion.
Calling hours will be held on Monday, July 8, 2019 from 9:30-11:00 a.m. in the Armenian Church of Our Saviour 87 Salisbury St. Worcester. A funeral will follow at 11:00 a.m. in the church. Burial will follow in Hope Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Armenian Church of Our Saviour or to St. Jude. Nordgren Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave an online condolence message, please visit
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 5 to July 7, 2019