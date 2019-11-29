|
Harry Wiersma, 93
Naples, FL - Harry Wiersma, 93, of Naples, FL formerly Mendon passed away on Friday November 22, 2019 at St. Camillus Health Center, Whitinsville. He was the husband of 67 years to the late Ethel (Roorda) Wiersma who died in 2017.
He was a dairy farmer on the family farm, Wiersma Brothers Dairy. Later, he worked as a truck driver for Freed Oil Company in Millis. He was a resident of Naples, FL for 20 years where he worked at Naples Transportation until the age of 86.
He was born October 2, 1926 in Whitinsville the son of the late Louis and Sadie (Wyga) Wiersma. He was the youngest of 3 sisters and 4 brothers and the only sibling born in America.
He loved riding motorcycles, fishing, traveling with his wife, spending time with his family, reading the newspaper cover to cover every day, continually performed selfless acts of kindness for friends and strangers alike and was a member of the Pleasant Street Christian Reformed Church in Whitinsville.
Harry's motto, which he shared with his family on Father's Day 2019, was "Be happy; it's a good way to live life. There is no point in being sad because it won't do you any good."
He is survived by a son, Larry and his wife Donna Wiersma of Sutton; two daughters, Debra Harpie and her husband Rian of Venice, FL, Rebecca Wiersma of Treasure Beach, Jamaica, his two grandchildren Nathan Wiersma and wife Kara of Auburn, Rachael Bartlett and her husband Scott of Whitinsville and great grandchildren Stella and Raegan Wiersma of Auburn, and Jacob Bartlett of Whitinsville. He was predeceased by his daughter Lynn.
Funeral services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Whitinsville Christian School (Memo: The Tuition Assistance Fund), 279 Linwood Ave., Whitinsville, MA 01588.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019