Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mercadante Funeral Home
370 Plantation Street
Worcester, MA 01605
508-754-0486
Resources
More Obituaries for Harry Winslow
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harry Winslow

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harry Winslow Obituary
Harry P. Winslow Jr

Shrewsbury - Harry Parker Winslow Jr. of Shrewsbury died Wednesday November 6, 2019 at UMass Medical Center Hospital, Worcester. He lived 100 years, 7 months, and a day.

A graveside service for Harry will be held at 11am on Tuesday November 12, 2019 at Grove Cemetery 1520 Main St, Holden, MA 01520. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made in Harry's name to the Spencer Rescue & Emergency Squad, Inc., P.O. Box 147, Spencer, MA 01562. The MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME AND CHAPEL 370 Plantation St. Worcester is entrusted with Harry's arrangements.

To view a complete obituary please visit

www.mercadantefuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mercadante Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -