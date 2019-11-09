|
Harry P. Winslow Jr
Shrewsbury - Harry Parker Winslow Jr. of Shrewsbury died Wednesday November 6, 2019 at UMass Medical Center Hospital, Worcester. He lived 100 years, 7 months, and a day.
A graveside service for Harry will be held at 11am on Tuesday November 12, 2019 at Grove Cemetery 1520 Main St, Holden, MA 01520. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made in Harry's name to the Spencer Rescue & Emergency Squad, Inc., P.O. Box 147, Spencer, MA 01562. The MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME AND CHAPEL 370 Plantation St. Worcester is entrusted with Harry's arrangements.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019