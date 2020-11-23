Harvey S. Donnelly, Jr., age 91
Augusta, ME - Harvey Stowe Donnelly, Jr., 91, of Manchester Maine died Wednesday November 18 at the Maine Veterans Home in Augusta Maine. He was born March 12, 1929 in Clinton, Massachusetts to Harvey and Edna (Cameron) Donnelly Sr.
Mr. Donnelly volunteered to serve in World War II and was assigned to the Army of Occupation of Japan where he received the World War II Victory Medal and the Japan Army of Occupation Medal.
Upon returning home, he attended Cushing Academy and then Massachusetts College of Pharmacy. He was a practicing Pharmacist in Massachusetts and Maine for more than 40 years. He was a member of Trinity Masonic Lodge of Clinton, Massachusetts and a Shriner with Aleppo Temple in Massachusetts. Mr. Donnelly was active with local Masonic and Shriner's organizations working tirelessly raising money to support the Shriner's Hospitals for Children
.
Mr. Donnelly was a devoted father who actively supported his children's interests by coaching and teaching Youth Hockey, Little League Baseball and Acton Massachusetts first Women's High School Ice Hockey team in 1974/75. He also supported their lifelong love of horses and helped promote his children's love of dogs, cats and other assorted pets. Mr. Donnelly was an avid golfer and participated in numerous local tournaments with his friends and co-workers. Mr. Donnelly's greatest accomplishment as a golfer was making "a hole in one in three"! He was very active in supporting his grandchildren's activities as they grew.
Mr. Donnelly is survived by his children Robin Robinson of Manchester, ME, Craig Donnelly and Marie Lamb, of Madison, AL & Susan Donnelly & husband Thomas Grinley of Bradford, NH, grandchildren Randi Robinson of Benton, ME, Hazen Clark and wife Alicia of Manchester, ME, Travor Robinson & wife Shelea of Readfield, ME, Nyssa Robinson Halford & husband Chris of Hanahan, SC & Sarah Donnelly of Bradford, NH, great grandchildren Dora and Albin Clark of Manchester, ME, Sadie and Wyatt Robinson of Readfield, ME, former wife Carol of Manchester, ME.
Due to COVID19, the family will have a private memorial service on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at 11AM at Staples Funeral and Cremation Service, 53 Brunswick Ave., Gardiner. There will be a private gravesite ceremony in the family plot at Woodlawn Cemetery, Clinton, MA at a later date.
In lieu of flowers donations to the Shriner's Hospitals for Children
would be greatly appreciated. Condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the funeral home website familyfirstfuneralhomes.com