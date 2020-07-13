1/1
Harvey Ellowitz
Harvey "Elly" Ellowitz

BOCA RATON, FL - Harvey L Ellowitz, 91, of Boca Raton Fl passed away on the morning of July 9th 2020.

He was predeceased by his parents Max and Lena Ellowitz, his sister Rhoda Cargonia, and a grandson Matthew Ellowitz.

He is survived by his wife of over 70 years Cynthia Ellowitz of Boca Raton Fl; 2 sons, Michael Ellowitz and his wife Louise of Delray Beach Fl, and Marty Ellowitz and his wife Carol of Hubbardston Ma; 2 granddaughters, Michelle Valliere and Kacy Ellowitz and 2 grandsons, Cole and Jesse Ellowitz, as well as many great-grandchildren.

Harvey was born in May 18 1929 in Worcester Ma and graduated from Commerce High in 1947. He loved watching baseball and periodically wrote sports articles for the Worcester Telegram and Gazette. He also wrote articles for the Jewish Civic Leader.

Harvey was a very generous man. He had a quick wit and good sense of humor. He loved sweets and one of his comical statements was "The worst day of my life was when the company announced they were no longer making Twinkies."

In 1949 he started Franelle Window Cleaning which eventually became Marty's Window Cleaning in 1984.

He was also a member of the Blue Banner Homing Pigeon racing club and enjoyed raising and racing his pigeons.

He was always fascinated with wild animals and in 1979 opened the Mount Wachusett Animal Forest in Hubbardston MA.

He moved in 1981 to Arizona where he would love to hike and hunt the foothills. He eventually moved to Florida in 1991.

There will be a small private gathering. You may leave a message of condolence for Harvey's family at

Lorneandsons.com


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jul. 13 to Jul. 14, 2020.
