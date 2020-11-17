Hattie V. (Ames) Alix
WHITINSVILLE - Hattie V. (Ames) Alix, 96, passed away in the evening hours of Monday, November 16, 2020. Her husband of 55 years, Arthur J. "Chico" Alix died on Jan. 7, 2004.
She is survived by her daughter-in-law, MaryBeth (Horan) Alix and her 3 grandchildren, Robbie Alix Jr. and his wife Laura of Lancaster, MA, Stefanie and her husband Marc Bullio of Northbridge, and Holly Michniewicz and her husband Josh of Brewster, MA; 6 great-grandchildren, Harper, Piper, and Robbie Alix, Marc Jr. and Joseph Bullio, Reese Alix Michniewicz and one on the way as well as several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son, Robert L. Alix in 2018, as well as a brother and 3 sisters. Born in Northbridge, MA on June 23, 1924 Hattie was the daughter of Flavius L. Ames and Gertrude (Faber) Ames and was a lifelong resident of Northbridge.
She attended Northbridge Schools and worked for the former Whitin Machine Works in town before proudly serving in the U.S. Army, Woman's Army Corps during WWII. After her service she worked for Stacy Lynn Drapery and Fenwall in Ashland. Hattie was a resident of the Linwood Mill Apartments the past 8 years, where she had many friends and enjoyed her time. Hattie was a member of St. Patrick's Church, the Whitinsville Community Center Silver Sneakers Program, Blackstone Heritage Quilters, Thimble Pleasures of Mendon, and Northbridge Senior Center. She was an avid quilter and everyone she loved has one to remember her by.
Hattie's services will be privately held at the convenience of her family. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 Memphis PL. Memphis, TN 38105. To leave a condolence message for her family please visit: www.jackmanfuneralhomes.com