Hayleigh L. Boreland
BROOKFIELD - Hayleigh Lyn (Normandin) Boreland, 25, of East Brookfield, MA /Tampa, FL passed away unexpectedly on April 4th in her home.
Hayleigh leaves behind her husband, Christopher; her son Jaydis (age 7) and her daughter, Dayva (age 1); her mother, Jennifer (Dulmaine) Normandin-Ducharme; her brother, David Normandin; her maternal grandparents, David and Nancy Dulmaine; her uncle, Christopher Dulmaine. In addition to many close friends, she also leaves her lifelong best friend, Amber Young. Hayleigh was predeceased by her father, G. Douglas Normandin II.
Hayleigh spent her earlier years in Millbury later moving to East Brookfield, where she spent the majority of her childhood. Hayleigh attended Bay Path High School and later graduated from David Prouty High School class of 2011. She then went on to graduate from Concorde Career College Dental School in Tampa FL, where she later gained employment as a dental assistant.
Hayleigh loved her children, her family and her many friends. She also had a special fondness for animals. Hayleigh was a free spirit who loved to laugh, joke, and enjoy life to the fullest. Hayleigh had a huge heart and was always there for her family and friends. To know her was to love her and she will be missed by every heart that she touched.
Family and friends will honor and remember Hayleigh's life by gathering for a time of visitation on Friday, April 26th from 5 to 7 p.m. at Mulhane Home for Funerals, 45 N. Main Street in Millbury. Her funeral service will follow the visitation at 7 p.m. in the funeral home. Burial will be private. A Celebration of Life Reception will follow at a location to be announced. Please omit flowers and memorial contributions may be made to www.gofundme.com/The-Hayleigh-Boreland-Fund Please visit Hayleigh's tribute page at:
www.mulhane.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2019