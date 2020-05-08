|
Hazel Theresa (Hamilton) Biron, 93
Newington, CT - A beautiful gentle soul, Hazel Theresa (Hamilton) Biron, 93, of Newington, passed away peacefully on April 23rd, 2020. She was born in Millbury, MA to the late Hugh Hamilton and Delma (Devoe) Hamilton. She was predeceased by her dear brother George Hamilton. Hazel was blessed by God's grace and His light shown through her by the way she lived her life and the way she loved her family. Mom's life was her family and she loved us unconditionally – loving each of us just the way we are. She was the constant safe harbor in our lives providing an endless source of warmth, comfort, laughter and love. We three sisters were at the center of her life and when our own families were created and grew she opened her heart to all of them with the same unconditional love. Nothing gave her greater joy than to be with her family. Hazel was predeceased by, and now reunited with, her beautiful eldest daughter Susan Brewer. We were all blessed with Susan's three children, Hazel's grandchildren, and their families: Jesse (Virginia) Brewer parents of Levi, Marcel Brewer (Guissela Mariluz) parents of "Baby Marcella" due to arrive on July 24th and Rachel Brewer. Hazel is survived by her beloved daughters and their families: middle daughter Jane (Jim) Siviski and granddaughter Sara Siviski and her youngest daughter Mary (Rich) Parzych and granddaughter, Katie Lyons (Eli, predeceased) and their children Tyler and Brayden and granddaughter Megan Parzych. She also leaves several nieces and nephews and their families, close cousins and dear friends. Her burial service was held privately in West Meadow Cemetery. A Mass of Christian Burial and Celebration of Hazel's life will take place at a future date when it is safe for all to travel and gather. Newington Memorial Funeral Home, 20 Bonair Ave. Newington, has been entrusted with the arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made in Hazel's name to St. Lucian's Residence, Attn: Mother Jennifer, 532 Burritt Street, New Britain, CT 06053. To share a memory with her family, please visit us at
www.duksa.net
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 8 to May 10, 2020