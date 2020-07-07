Hazel L. (Powers) Brennan, 88LEICESTER - Hazel L. (Powers) Brennan, 88, of Leicester died Sunday, July 5, 2020 in St. Mary's Healthcare, Worcester.Her husband Matthew T. Brennan died in 2015. She leaves four sons, Matthew M. Brennan and his wife Deborah of Leicester, Peter J. Brennan and his wife Julie of Colorado Springs,CO., Thomas E. Brennan of Southwest Harbor, ME and Robert C. Brennan and his wife Tina of Spencer; ten grandchildren, Jackson and his wife Amy, Zachary, Powers, Cate, Maddie, Joe, Jack, Michael, Matthew and Colby; 2 great grandchildren, Crosby and Carter, several nieces and nephews.She was predeceased by three brothers, Franklin, Roy & James Powers and a sister Patricia Daigle.Hazel was born in Leicester, daughter of William J. and Bertha E. (Dumont) Powers. She graduated from Leicester High School. She was an Assistant Branch Manager for 22 years at Guarantee Bank & Trust in Worcester. She was a former member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the American Legion, Leicester Senior Citizen Club, Senior Bowling League and the Red Hat Society.A special thanks to the staff, especially Louise, at St Mary's for the care they gave Mom.A Graveside Service will be held at 1:30 PM on Friday, July 10 in Worcester County Memorial Park, 217 Richards Avenue, Paxton. Social distancing and mask protocol will be required at the graveside service. There are no calling hours. MORIN FUNERAL HOME, 1131 Main Street, Leicester is directing funeral arrangements.