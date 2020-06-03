Hazel L. (Mosher) Bronzo at 97
Worcester - Hazel L. (Mosher) Bronzo,97, of Worcester died peacefully but unexpectedly Tuesday May 26, 2020 in the Christopher House. Her husband Anthony Bronzo died in 1989. Hazel leaves her loving family Anthony F. "Tommy" Bronzo Jr. and his wife Patricia of Hampton N.H. Dennis Bronzo and his wife Linda of Auburn, Deborah Racicot wife of the late James Racicot of Worcester. She was the proud grandmother to Dennis Bronzo Jr, James Racicot Jr., Antoinette Bronzo Waterman, Anthony F. Bronzo 3rd, Christopher Bronzo, Richard Racicot and Catherine Bronzo. She also leaves 2 great grandchildren Zachaery and Gavin Bronzo and many nephews and nieces. Hazel was predeceased by her sisters.
Hazel was born in Worcester daughter of the late George and Elizabeth (Vosburg) Mosher and lived here all her life. She was a graduate of Commerce High School, and Mrs Ollis Beauty Academy. Hazel was a Hairdresser for many years at the Rob Roy Salon. She was a long time former member of the Church of St. Stephen. Among her many interests she enjoyed cooking, sewing, crocheting, cake decorating and watching the Red Sox. She was a strong women of faith and her family was her pride and joy. Hazel will be sadly missed by her family and friends.
Hazel's funeral will be held privately on Friday, due to the current health Restricting, her service will be live streamed on the Funeral Home web site at 12 noon. Entombment will be in St. Johns Cemetery Mausoleum. To leave a message of condolence or share a special memory of Hazel please visit her memorial site at mercadantefuneral.com In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to St Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105 or StJude.org. THE MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME AND CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St. is assisting the family with Hazel's services.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.