Hazel Conlon
1943 - 2020
Hazel (Stanfield) Conlon, 77

Worcester - Hazel (Stanfield) Conlon, 77, formerly Worcester and Mattapoisett, passed away on Friday, September 11, 2020.

She was predeceased by her loving husband of 48 years, Francis J. Conlon II; her parents, Ivan Stanfield and Marjorie Graham. Hazel was born in Belfast, Ireland and graduated high school from the Belfast School of Girls. She married her husband in 1962 in Germany, where they met while he was stationed abroad.

Hazel lived in Worcester for many years before moving to Mattapoisett. Hazel was a bus driver for Worcester Public Schools for over 35 years, before moving to Mattapoisett, where she worked as a bus driver for Laidlaw Bus Company for over 10 years, before retiring to Briny Breeze, FL, before her husband's passing in 2010.

Hazel enjoyed spending time with her family and loved ones, along with knitting and spending time at Crescent Beach. She is survived by three sons; Graham Conlon and Christopher Conlon of Worcester, and Joseph Conlon and his wife Nancy of Oxford. Hazel is also survived an honorary daughter, Ella Wrubleski of Connecticut, and by her only living cousin, Grant Smith of Carrichferfus, Ireland, and by six grandchildren – Michael Conlon and his wife Elizabeth of Worcester, Mandee Yursha and her husband Jonathan of Auburn, Christopher Ferris of Orlando, FL, Liam Conlon, Riana Conlon and Rylee Conlon of Oxford. Hazel also leaves 3 great-grandchildren, Liliana Kay, Kristopher Kay Jr., and Lucas Yursha of Auburn.

Memorial calling hours are Thursday, September 17, 2020, from 5-8 p.m. at Paradis-Givner Funeral Home, 357 Main Street, Oxford.

paradisfuneralhome.com


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sep. 14 to Sep. 15, 2020.
