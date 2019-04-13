|
|
Hazel M. (Hemstead) Doherty, 93
LEICESTER - Hazel M. (Hemstead) Doherty, 93 of Cherry Valley, died Saturday, April 13 in St. Vincent Hospital, Worcester.
She was the wife of William D. Doherty who died in 2007. She leaves her sons; Jay P. Doherty and Daniel E. Doherty both of Cherry Valley and Ross W. Doherty of Worcester, two grandchildren; Jake and Aimee Doherty of Worcester, a great granddaughter; Amelia Doherty. She is predeceased by her daughter in law Polly-Sean Doherty earlier this year.
Born in Stowe, Vt. she graduated from Stowe High School and later graduated from Becker Junior College Worcester in 1945. She enjoyed reading and her daily rides to get coffee.
Hazel was a longtime insurance adjuster for American Mutual Ins. Co., retiring in 1985.
At her request, no funeral services are planned. Donations may be made to a .
MORIN FUNERAL HOME, 1131 Main St., Leicester is assisting the family with arrangements.
www.morinfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2019