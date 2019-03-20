|
|
Hazel A. Donovan, 83
BARRE - Mrs. Hazel A. Donovan passed away on the evening of March 16th 2019 at the age of eighty-three.
Hazel loved nothing more than spending time with her family. Family was everything to her. She also loved vacationing at the beach, the holidays, shopping and gardening. Hazel was known for her sense of humor, her unwavering determination and her tell-it-like-it-is personality.
Born in Ware, MA, the daughter of Eliza (Burgess) Waterman, she resided within a quarter of a mile of the center of Barre her entire life. She was a graduate of Barre High School. Together with her husband William, Hazel owned and operated McDonald & Donovan Construction, R.T. Curtis Incorporated as well as Superior Concrete and its subsidiaries for many years.
She will be forever remembered by her daughter Sheila A. Muir and her husband Olen of Barre, her son William J. Donovan Jr. and his wife Diana of Raynham, her son Michael K. Donovan of Leicester, her grandchildren and great grandchild. Hazel was preceded in death by her husband of thirty-nine years, William Donovan who passed away in 1997, her son John who passed away at birth in 1962 as well as her siblings Ernest Waterman of New Braintree, Ruth Spinney of Wolfeboro, NH and Helena Duane of Manchester, CT.
Hazel's family would like to express their gratitude to Dr. Stephen Earls and Dr. Kristina Gracey of the Barre Family Health Center, Elizabeth Ansong and the entire staff of Care Solutions Inc. as well as Sandy Ulen from VNA Hospice for their care and support.
A service in memory of Hazel will be held privately. If you would like to make a donation in Hazel's name, Rosie's Place of Boston was a charity she always supported. Pillsbury Funeral Home 96 S. Barre Rd., Barre is directing arrangements.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 20 to Mar. 24, 2019