Acton-Boxborough, MA - 91, formerly of Acton, Boxborough & Harvard, MA, June 4, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Ernest "Oakey" O'Clair. Survived by sons Walter O'Clair & wife Robin of Clinton, MA, Gary O'Clair & wife Denise of Boxborough; 7 grandchildren & their families: Courtney O'Clair & Jini Rae Sparkman of Holderness, NH; Chad O'Clair, wife Noelle & their daughter Quinn Hazel of Woburn, MA; Christopher O'Clair & Diana Chevrette of Clinton; Stephen O'Clair & Julie Amazeen of Boulder, CO; Beth Bushey, husband Bryan & their daughter Dylan of E. Arlington, MA; Lynne & Jackki O'Clair of Dedham, MA; Craig O'Clair, wife Kimberly & their daughter Ava of Leominster, MA.; & sister-in-law Raymar Jenks of Melbourne, FL. Daughter of the late Albert & Mabel (Geer) Jenks. Sister of the late Barbara McPhee & Porter, Stanley "Skip" & David Jenks. Visiting Fri. June 14th from 10-11am at the Acton Funeral Home, 470 Massachusetts Ave (Rte 111) Acton, followed by the funeral home service at 11am with burial in Mt. Hope Cemetery, W. Acton. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts to the Boxborough Council on Aging, c/o Boxborough Town Hall, 29 Middle Rd, Boxborough, MA 01719. Memorial page with full obituary & condolences at actonfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from June 11 to June 12, 2019