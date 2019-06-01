|
Hazel Smith, Blacknett 97
Worcester/Shrewsbury - Hazel (Milby) Smith Blackett, 97, of Worcester, formerly of Shrewsbury, passed away peacefully surrounded by the ones she loved dearly. She lived a meaningful and rich life, focused on what truly matters: family, faith, flowers, frosting, and fun.
Born in Stonington, Connecticut, on April 30, 1922, she was one of five children born to John and Dora (Richmond) Milby. Raised and educated in Stonington, she graduated from Stonington High and Fairchild Business School. Hazel fell in love, married E. Frederick Smith, and settled in Shrewsbury to raise a family.
Hazel's first husband, E. Frederick Smith, passed away too soon in 1966. She was fortunate to fall in love a second time and married Warren H. Blackett. They lived happily together before she lost Warren in 2005. In 2016, Hazel endured another loss, that of her son, Glenn Smith.
Hazel is survived by her devoted daughter, Sharon J. Cormier and her husband Leonard P. of Shrewsbury; her sister Marion Mrazek of Cleveland, Ohio; seven cherished grandchildren, of whom she was so proud: Michael F. Murphy, Lauren E. Mitsis, Kellen, Collin, Samuel and Jessica Smith, and Courtney Steinau. She also leaves ten great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, and extended family members. Besides her two husbands and son, a brother, Samuel Milby, and two sisters, Jennie Hopper and Dora Milby, also predeceased her.
Hazel was a woman of many talents and gifts, which she lovingly shared with all! Hazel was the community volunteer who got the job done. She could be seen teaching Brownies, Girl Scouts, and Cub Scouts and leading the Youth Group at church. She truly enjoyed the simple pleasures of life: swimming and walking Westerly beaches, hosting dinners, and toiling in the soil to beautify her garden and nurture her award-winning lilies and flowers. A more cared-for garden could not be found. She was so accomplished at cake decorating and confections that she was able to teach others to decorate cakes and create panoramic sugar molds.
Most cherished was time spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, whom she showered with love and doted on. Her passion for play was a gift enjoyed by all the littles. She delighted in preparing delicious dinners and delectable desserts. Her dinner table was large and full, but there was always room for "one more." Years of crafting wedding cakes and confections prepared her to pass this talent onto her grandkids. She delighted in teaching them to sew, bake and enjoy the beauty of the outdoors.
Hazel truly believed that faith, family and friends were the most important parts of her life, and she had room in her heart for everyone.
Friends and relatives are invited to gather for calling hours, Wednesday, June 5th, 2019 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm in the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St., Worcester. Her funeral service will be celebrated Thursday, June 6th at 10:30 am at Trinity Episcopal Church, 440 Main St., Shrewsbury. Burial will be private in First Hopkinton Cemetery, Ashaway, RI. Flowers may be sent or memorial remembrances in her name made to the Trinity Episcopal Church, 440 Main St. Shrewsbury.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from June 1 to June 4, 2019