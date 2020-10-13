Hazel C. Turner, 101Gilbertville - Hazel C. Turner, 101, of Gilbertville died on Sunday, October 11, 2020 at Baystate Wing Hospital in Palmer.She leaves her three daughters Betsy T. Finch and her husband Doug of Elmwood, NE, Barbara T. Swanson of Baltimore, MD, and Daphne E. Moulton and her husband Wayne of Lakeville, MA; her grandchildren, Colleen Swanson of Levittown, PA and Christopher D. Moulton and his wife Jill of Tyngsborough, MA; her great-grandchildren, Tyler A. and Tinsley N. Moulton, and many nieces and nephews. Hazel was predeceased by her husband, Ralph E. Turner and her siblings, Ernest D. Clark, Jr., Melissa Clark and Barbara Griffin. She was born in Harrisonburg, VA daughter of the late Ernest D. and Bertha M. (Branch) Clark.Hazel earned a Bachelors Degree in Home Economics from Bridgewater College in Bridgewater, VA. She wore many hats throughout her years, from working the family businesses to delivering newspapers, but the skill she carried through every role was being a teacher.She was a loving and devoted wife and mother. She enjoyed baking and was a great pie maker. Her daughters, granddaughter, and great granddaughter will ensure her Apple Pie recipe lives on.Hazel was a past matron and lifetime member of the Order of Eastern Star as well as a proud member of the Daughters of the American Revolution. Hazel also served as a Mother Advisor of the Ware Assembly Rainbow Girls and the Fort Gilbert Rainbow Girls. She was also a parishioner of the Trinitarian Congregational Church of Gilbertville.Calling hours for Hazel will be held on Thursday, October 15, 2020 from 2 to 4PM in the Charbonneau Funeral Home, 30 Pleasant Street in Ware. A Funeral Service and Burial in Worcester County Memorial Park will be held privately. In accordance with current Massachusetts COVID regulations, mask must be worn and social distancing guidelines must be followed while in the funeral home.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Massachusetts Division of the Salvation Army, Attn: Development, 25 Shawmut Road, Canton, MA 02021 or to the Mass Audubon at: Fund for Nature, Mass Audubon, 208 South Great Road, Lincoln, MA 01773.An online guest book is available at