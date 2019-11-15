|
|
Hazel M. (Lancisi) Valente, 89
Marlborough - Hazel M. (Lancisi) Valente, 89, died Tuesday November 12, 2019 with her loving family by her side. She was the wife of Cosmo Valente, who died in 2013. They were married for 61 years. Hazel was born in Holliston, the daughter of the late Louis and Stella (Chapdelaine) Lancisi and moved to Marlborough in 1954.
After staying home to raise her children, Mrs. Valente worked as a bookkeeper at Valente Music in Marlborough. She was an amazing cook and devoted wife and mother.
She is survived by her son, Raymond Valente of Marlborough and her three daughters; Trina Baillargeon and her husband Victor of Hudson, Dr. Marcia Valente and her husband, Jay McBride of Southborough and Saundra Valente and her husband Tim Lane of Trumbull, CT. She leaves her two brothers; Louis Lancisi and his wife Joan of Franklin and Kenneth Lancisi of Riverside, RI. She leaves in sadness her eight grandchildren; Michael and Alex Baillargeon, Annie and Christina Lane, Elizabeth and James McBride and Raymond and Robert Valente.
Her funeral will be held on Monday at 10:00 a.m. at Saint Mark's Episcopal Church, 27 Main St., Southborough MA. Visiting hours will be held on Sunday from 1:00 – 4:00 p.m. at the Short & Rowe Funeral Home (www.shortandrowefuneralhome.com), 95 West Main St., Marlborough. Donations in Hazel's name can be made to the Marlborough Public Schools Band Association, Cosmo Valente award.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2019