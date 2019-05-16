|
Heather M. Holden age 58
Worcester, MA - Heather M. Holden of Worcester, MA passed away unexpectedly on May 3, 2019. Heather suffered many years with mental illness and her family believes she has finally found her peace.
Heather was born in Worcester, MA but grew up in West Boylston, MA. She attended Dacid Hale Fanning High School in Worcester where she learned cosmetology. Upon graduating she joined the US Army and was accepted in to the Intelligence Corps based in Texas. After an honorable discharge from the army she worked at Digital Equipment Corporation and then went on to be a homemaker, raise her daughters and volunteer.
Heather was creative; she had a passion for drawing and cooking. She was always excited to try a new recipe and spend some time experimenting in the kitchen. She loved cats, especially her two companions, Muffin and Mister Crumpets. Heather was a devout Christian and even though she did not have much, she was always a very charitable woman. She had a wonderful sense of humor and a memorable laugh.
Heather is pre-deceased by her parents Walter R. Holden and Louise M. (Kennedy) Holden. She is survived by her children, Jacqueline R. Fitzpatrick and her husband Michael J. Fitzpatrick of Worcester, MA and Katherine M. Gustavsson and her husband Simon Gustavsson of Shrewsbury, MA; her two grandchildren, Conor J. Fitzpatrick ("Bubs") and Caelyn F. Fitzpatrick ("Sparkles"); her sister, Holly Holden-Eklund and her husband Michael Eklund of Moorhead, MN and brother, Bruce Holden and his wife Sandra of West Brookfield, MA; her nephew Benjamin Holden of Fargo, ND and her Godmother, Yolande Langbehn of Rockville, MD.
Services and burial for Heather will be private. If you would like to honor Heather's memory, her daughters would like you to consider a donation to NAMI, National Alliance on Mental Illness (www.namicentralmass.org), NAMI Central MA, c/o 309 Belmont Street, Worcester, MA 01604 or one of Heather's most loved charities; ASPCA (www.aspca.org) or World Vision (www.worldvision.org).
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 16 to May 24, 2019