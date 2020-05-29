Hector O. Perez, 47WORCESTER - Hector O. Perez, 47, passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020 at UMass Memorial Medical Center after being stricken ill.Hector was born in Humacao, Puerto Rico and graduated from the auto body technician program at Worcester Vocational High School.Working on cars was Hectors passion and he worked at various auto body shops including Sterling Auto Body and Worcester Foreign Motors. Hector loved to follow his favorite New England teams, the Patriots and the Celtics. Hector and Ivonne were foster parents for many babies throughout the years. He was a family man who looked forward to gatherings, barbeques and celebrating holidays with his family and many friends. Hector loved his children and cherished his beautiful grandchildren.He will be dearly missed by his best friend of 29 years and wife of 20 years, Ivonne M. (Nazario) Perez, three children, Jose A. Suarez, Tabatha M. Perez and Hector N. Perez, all of Worcester, his mother, Dorcas Cuadrado, five brothers, Felix, Nelson, Harry, Elix and Aramis Perez and four grandchildren, Tony, Winter, Meadow and Jesse. He also leaves many nephews, nieces, his mother-in-law, sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law. Hector was predeceased by his father Felix Perez.Visiting hours to celebrate Hectors life will be held Sunday, May 31st from 3 until 5pm at Callahan, Fay and Caswell Funeral Home, 61 Myrtle Street. Please note that due to the current state restrictions, precautionary measures will be in place including social distancing, limiting the number of visitors in the funeral home at a time and the use of facial masks.Hector's Funeral Mass will be 10am on Monday, June 1st at St. Christopher's Church, 950 West Boylston Street, Worcester. Please gather directly at church. Burial will follow at Hope Cemetery.To place an online message of condolence, please visit