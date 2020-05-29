Hector Perez
1972 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Hector's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Hector O. Perez, 47

WORCESTER - Hector O. Perez, 47, passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020 at UMass Memorial Medical Center after being stricken ill.

Hector was born in Humacao, Puerto Rico and graduated from the auto body technician program at Worcester Vocational High School.

Working on cars was Hectors passion and he worked at various auto body shops including Sterling Auto Body and Worcester Foreign Motors. Hector loved to follow his favorite New England teams, the Patriots and the Celtics. Hector and Ivonne were foster parents for many babies throughout the years. He was a family man who looked forward to gatherings, barbeques and celebrating holidays with his family and many friends. Hector loved his children and cherished his beautiful grandchildren.

He will be dearly missed by his best friend of 29 years and wife of 20 years, Ivonne M. (Nazario) Perez, three children, Jose A. Suarez, Tabatha M. Perez and Hector N. Perez, all of Worcester, his mother, Dorcas Cuadrado, five brothers, Felix, Nelson, Harry, Elix and Aramis Perez and four grandchildren, Tony, Winter, Meadow and Jesse. He also leaves many nephews, nieces, his mother-in-law, sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law. Hector was predeceased by his father Felix Perez.

Visiting hours to celebrate Hectors life will be held Sunday, May 31st from 3 until 5pm at Callahan, Fay and Caswell Funeral Home, 61 Myrtle Street. Please note that due to the current state restrictions, precautionary measures will be in place including social distancing, limiting the number of visitors in the funeral home at a time and the use of facial masks.

Hector's Funeral Mass will be 10am on Monday, June 1st at St. Christopher's Church, 950 West Boylston Street, Worcester. Please gather directly at church. Burial will follow at Hope Cemetery.

To place an online message of condolence, please visit

www.callahanfay.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 29 to May 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
31
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Callahan, Fay & Caswell Life Celebration Home
Send Flowers
JUN
1
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Christopher's Church
Send Flowers
Burial
Hope Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Callahan Fay Caswell Funeral Home
61 Myrtle St
Worcester, MA 01608
(508) 755-1500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved