|
|
Helen M. Aronson, 84
Worcester, Westborough, & Grafton - Helen M. Aronson, 84, of Worcester, MA, formerly of Grafton and Westborough, died on November 14th after a period of failing health. She was predeceased by her parents, Emmanuel and Dorothy Aronson, and her sister, Rose Rodenstein.
Helen is survived by her nephews, Lawrence, Morris and Alan Rodenstein, and her niece, Andrea Spandau.
Helen was a teacher in the Grafton school system for many years. After her retirement, she was a familiar face at the Grafton Senior Center. Helen loved animals, especially her pugs, and was a dedicated fan of the Boston Red Sox and the New England Patriots.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, November 18th at 2 PM at the Congregation Beth El Cemetery in West Roxbury, MA. www.brezniafuneraldirectors.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2019