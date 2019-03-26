|
|
Helen M. Atchue, 73
Grafton - Helen M. (St. Pierre) Atchue, 73, passed away at home March 25, 2019 following complications from kidney cancer she had been fighting for 9 years. She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Norman Atchue, her children Steven Atchue and Vera Bruklich, Kimberly Cusella and her husband David, Scott Atchue and his wife Dawn, her grandchildren Joseph and James Atchue, Samantha, Mathew and William Cusella and Anthony, Olivia and Benjamin Atchue, her great-grandchildren Devin, Sophia, Amelia and Mila, her sisters Gloria St. Pierre and Paula Van Arsdell and brother Charles St. Pierre along with several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by infant triplets Michelle, Marie and Michael Atchue. Helen was born November 6, 1945 in Worcester, daughter of the late Madeline (Pierce) and Paul St. Pierre. Her roots were in Grafton where she graduated from Grafton High School and was an exceptional athlete. For many years she worked in the cafeteria at Grafton Public Schools and also for Baystate Abrasives in Westborough. Away from work she loved to travel with her family, could easily be found with a favorite book and was a devoted parishioner at St. Mary's Church, a member of Grafton CERTS and Together We Can. Closer to home she found her greatest joy in her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Please honor Helen with a donation in lieu of traditional remembrances to support Grafton High School seniors to Bon Voyage Party c/o Together We Can 30 Providence Road Grafton, MA 01519. All are welcome to gather with Helen's family Thursday March 28th from 4pm to 7pm at Roney Funeral Home 152 Worcester St. N. Grafton, MA 01536. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Friday March 29th at 10:00am at St. Mary's Church 17 Waterville St. N. Grafton, MA 01536. She will then be laid to rest at Pine Grove Cemetery in North Grafton. A Book of Memories to share a favorite story or message of sympathy is available online at:
www.RoneyFuneralHome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2019