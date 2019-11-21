|
|
Helen J. Barton, 96
WESTBOROUGH - Helen J. Barton, 96, of Westborough passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 20th, 2019 at the Coleman House in Northborough. She was the wife of the late Luke P. Barton.
Born in Westborough, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Anastasia (Gebhart) Goggin. She was educated in Westborough schools and was a 1941 graduate of Westborough High School. She was known for her loving heart, her willingness to take in anyone who needed it, and for her never-ending support of her children and grandchildren.
Helen was a communicant of St. Luke the Evangelist Church and was a member of The Women of St. Luke's and St. Luke's Senior Adults. She was also a member of the Red Hat Ladies and was an avid Bridge player.
She is survived by her children, Francis P. Barton and his wife, Maureen, of San Jose, CA, Eileen A. Grimley and her husband, Daniel, of Grafton, William J. Barton of Westborough, Constance A. Barton of Cambridge, Lawrence E. Barton and Anne Wheeler of Shrewsbury, Terrance A. Barton and his wife, Kim, of Westborough and Nancy J. Serapiglia and her husband, Michael, of Northborough; 10 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren; as well as close family friends Barbara Rabinowitz, John and Joanne Serapiglia, and Gabe Boire.
She was the mother of the late Daniel Barton, Michael Barton and Edward Barton.
Her funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, November 25, at 10:30 A.M. in St. Luke the Evangelist Church, 70 West Main St., Westborough. Burial will follow in St. Luke's Cemetery.
Calling hours at the Britton-Summers Funeral Home, 4 Church St., Westborough are Sunday, November 24, from 2 to 5 P.M.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the American Diabetes Association, 260 Cochituate Rd., Suite 200, Framingham, MA 01701 or to the Alport Syndrome Foundation, P.O. Box 4130, Scottsdale, AZ 85261 or , 70 Walnut St., Suite 301, Wellesley, MA 02481
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019