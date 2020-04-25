|
|
Helen A. Bender, 71
Shrewsbury - Helen A Bender, 71, of Shrewsbury, beloved sister, "Auntie" and friend, passed away on Friday April 10, 2020 in St. Vincent Hospital.
She will lovingly be remembered by her sister Patricia Dustin and her husband Richard of Shrewsbury, her 3 nieces Erica Perry and her husband Justin of Holden, Ashley Dustin and her fiancé Chad Ellard of Clinton, and Jaclyn Shea and her husband Mark of Holden.
Helen was born in Worcester, a daughter of the late John P. and Ann H. (Luckasavage) Bender. She graduated from Ascension High School and received her BA Degree from Anna Maria College. She worked as an analyst for the Paul Revere Insurance Co. for more than 25 years. She was a member of the former St. Casimir Church and a member of
St John's Church in Worcester.
Helen's favorite pastimes included rooting for the Red Sox, listening to radio broadcasts of George Noury on Coast to Coast and Jim Polito and Jordan Levy on WTAG, watching Phantom Gourmet and keeping tabs on the Patriots and Tom Brady on Felger and Maz TV. We will miss her lively discussions of the hot political topics of the day and her amazing ability to always answer the "final" Jeopardy question - Helen knew everything.
Auntie would do anything for her nieces and was always a very important part of their lives. She attended their school events, community theater performances and was enthusiastically present for all of their life celebrations. Auntie enjoyed every moment that she spent with her great-nieces, Luna and Cira, and great-nephews Nova and Declan. Babysitting and caring for them truly filled her final years with great joy.
Auntie's loving spirit will have a special place in heaven.
The family wishes to thank the health care workers in the ICU at St. Vincent Hospital for the outstanding care and support they showed Helen.
Services are private. Interment will be in St. John Cemetery. A contribution in her memory may be made to St. John's Food for the Poor Program, 20 Temple St., Worcester, MA 01604. DIRSA- MORIN FUNERAL HOME, 298 Grafton St., Worcester, MA is assisting the family with arrangements. www.worcesterfuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020